Amber Alert issued for missing Northern New Mexico girl

ESPANOLA, NM (KTSM) — Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert Sunday night for a missing 5-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since early Sunday morning.

Renezmae Calzada, 5, is described as four feet tall, weighing about 35 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue shorts with stars and a Disney “Frozen” shirt.

She was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning in Rio Arriba County, north of Santa Fe.

New Mexico State Police say many details regarding Renezmae’s disappearance are still unknown and under investigation, however, there is “urgent concern” as to her whereabouts.

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Amber Alert is asked to call the Rio Arriba County Sherriff’s Office at (505) 753-5555.