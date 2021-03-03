UPDATE: 10-year-old found safe, father in custody after mother is killed according to police

UPDATE: Rosemary Lee Singer had been located with the help of police in Red Oak and Dallas.

Ronald Lee Singer, has been taken into custody and is expected to be charged with murder.

CARROLLTON, Texas (KDAF) – Local and state authorities are asking for help locating a 10-year-old girl named Rosemary Lee Singe.

According to police, her mother was found dead early Wednesday morning.

45-year-old Maria Romero Ramos, was found dead by her roommate in the 1900 block of East Hebron Parkway, according to a press release.

Authorities are investigating the death as a murder case.

Investigators believe Rosemary may be with Ramos’ ex-husband, Ronald Lee Singer.

Ramos could be driving a 2020 black Mitsubishi Outlander SUV with Texas license plate NLZ-4205.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information about the father and child’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or 972-466-3333.