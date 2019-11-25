Albuquerque teen carjacked in front of home

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KTSM/CNN) — An Albuquerque family says they no longer feel safe after their 17-year-old son was carjacked in front of their own home.

The family’s surveillance camera captured the horrifying moment a man walked over to the teen with his gun drawn and last sight flashing across the teenager’s chest.

The teen says he gave the gunman his keys and ran inside the home.

“I was brushing my teeth and then all of a sudden wear hear this yelling and screaming,” Elizabeth Gazolas, the teen’s mom said.

The teen says the robber also made off with his backpack and canned goods he planned to bring to a food drive that day. Albuquerque Police are still searching for the armed robber.