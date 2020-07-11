Alamogordo woman pulled from burning car by NMSP officer

CARLSBAD, NM (KTSM) — An Alamogordo woman was pulled from a burning car by a New Mexico State Police Officer after a fiery crash Friday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Friday, July 10, on U.S. Highway 285 north of Carlsbad. The 35-year-old Alamogordo woman was driving south, veered off the road and hit a concrete barrier, causing her 2008 Saturn to roll.

New Mexico State Police Officer Edgar Palomarez was on patrol and was one of the first on the scene. He rushed to her vehicle and found her unconscious, not breathing, and still wearing her seatbelt. Officer Palomarez pulled the woman from her car just as the engine compartment burst into flames.

The officer performed CPR on the woman, and a good Samaritan stopped to assist. The woman began breathing on her own, and Officer Palomarez used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire in her car.

Officer Palomarez applied tourniquets to the woman’s arm to control the bleeding from serious injuries she sustained in the crash. Carlsbad Fire Department transported the driver to Carlsbad, where she was flown to Lubbock for treatment. Her name was not released, and her current condition is unknown, according to NMSP.