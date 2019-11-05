Alamogordo Police Chief abruptly resigns

ALAMOGORDO, NM (KTSM) — Alamogordo Police Chief Brian Peete abruptly tenured his resignation to the city Monday, following failed mediation with the City of Alamogordo according to a report in the Alamogordo Daily News.

According to reports, Peete filed a complaint against the City of Alamogordo for allegedly violating the New Mexico Whistleblower Protection Act in June of this year. In December 2018, Peete submitted a whistleblower letter and was later suspended, an act he claims was retaliation.

In a press release sent to KTSM by the City of Alamogordo, they said Peete’s resignation was effective immediately. The City continued to “wish him the best in all his future ventures.”

The City of Alamogordo will begin a nationwide search for a new Chief. Alamogordo Police Captain Richard Denton will serve as Acting Chief in the interim.