Alamogordo man accused of shooting, killing ex-girlfriend’s lover

ALAMOGORDO, NM (KTSM) — A 30-year-old Alamogordo man is charged with shooting his ex-girlfriend and her lover during a violent altercation Thursday night.

Christopher Huble, 30, is charged with Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, and shooting at an Occupied Dwelling following the incident.

According to court records, Huble was in a year and a half relationship with a woman he lived with in the 600 block of Mercury in Alamogordo. The couple recently separated but were still living together. Huble told investigators he dropped his ex-girlfriend off at the home around 5 p.m. and left to a friend’s home.

Upon his return, he found her with 29-year-old Harley Benedict. Huble claimed he didn’t know Benedict and ordered him to leave the home immediately. When Benedict refused to leave, Huble reportedly went to his truck, grabbed an AK-47 from the backseat, and began walking toward the house.

Huble claimed Benedict, who was outside the home at this point, began to charge at him, and he fired several rounds toward Benedict and his estranged girlfriend.

Alamogordo Police arrived to find the woman giving CPR to Benedict. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was taken to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wounds in both legs.

Huble was found near the garage, smoking a marijuana joint. The AK-47 was propped against the house.

It’s unclear how long Huble and his ex-girlfriend were broken up for. Social media posts indicate Benedict changed his relationship status to reflect a relationship with the woman on July 27 — more than three weeks before the fatal shooting.