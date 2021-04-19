Abortions started this month at Planned Parenthood in Lubbock

This Oct. 23, 2020, photo provided by Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas shows the new Planned Parenthood health center in Lubbock, Texas. (Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas via The AP)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Abortion services began this month in Lubbock in the Planned Parenthood location, 3716 22nd Place.

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas said online “Now accepting appointments by phone for medication abortion services in Lubbock. Online booking coming soon.”

PPGT also said online, “The Lubbock Surgical Health Center offers medication abortion services at this time.”

When the clinic location was still in the planning stage in 2020, PPGT said abortions would not be offered at first but would come later. The estimated timeframe in 2020 was “the year ahead.”

The clinic offers other services including STD testing, breast and cervical cancer screenings, annual wellness checks and other services.

In 2013, facing a loss of state funding, Planned Parenthood closed a previous clinic location in Lubbock. Abortion advocates said women had to travel all the way to Fort Worth to reach the nearest abortion clinic.

Once news broke that PPGT would provide a new location in Lubbock, opponents began to mobilize. A petition drive forced the Lubbock City Council to consider an ordinance that would declare abortion illegal, and it would also declare Lubbock a sanctuary city for the unborn. Ultimately, the council decided to put it up for a public vote.

The election day for the proposed ordinance is May 1.

