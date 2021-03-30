6-month-old rescued after being thrown into Rio Grande, Texas DPS says

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On March 16, the Texas Department of Public Safety’s South Texas Special Operations Group helped U.S. Border Patrol rescue a 6-month old girl from the Rio Grande River.

Texas DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez told KVEO that the mother and child had been waiting in Mexico since December to cross into the U.S.

The mother paid smugglers $3,500 to cross the Rio Grande River into the U.S. The mom was assaulted by the smugglers in Mexico, which resulted in a broken leg, according to Olivarez.

The family of two crossed the river in rafts along with 67 adults and 150 children in Roma.

While crossing the river, the 6-month-old baby was thrown out of the raft.

The child was “safe” and is now with her mother in U.S. Border Patrol Custody.