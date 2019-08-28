21 pounds of meth discovered at New Mexico DWI checkpoint

SANTA ROSA, NM (KTSM) — A Texas man is facing serious charges after a load of methamphetamine was intercepted at an ENDWI Checkpoint on U.S. 54 in Guadalupe County, near Santa Rosa, New Mexico earlier this month.

According to New Mexico State Police, officers conducting an ENDWI Checkpoint at mile-marker 239 off U.S. 54 met with 40-year-old Edward Briley, of Pampa, Texas as he entered the northbound checkpoint on Friday, August 19, around 6:35 p.m. while driving a 2017 Ford Taurus.

Officers conducting the sobriety checkpoint learned that Briley didn’t have a driver’s license on him and had a felony armed and dangerous warrant for a probation violation in Texas.

He was taken into custody for the outstanding warrant. During a subsequent search of his vehicle, New Mexico State Police found 21.28 pounds of methamphetamine in 20 individually wrapped packages inside a shopping bag.

Briley was booked into the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility and charged with Trafficking a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute 1st Offense, Felony.