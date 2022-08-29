EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP-NM State football game is less than two weeks away.

And UTEP fans are being asked to donate to help support Miner athletics in what is being called the I-10 Rivalry Challenge, which is a “giving challenge” to see which university can raise the most money for its athletics program.

The challenge started Monday, Aug. 29 and will continue through Sept. 10.

Miner fans can help the cause by making a donation of $50 or more. Gifts will count toward membership in the Miner Athletic Club, the fundraising arm for UTEP athletics.

All money raised will support UTEP student-athletes.

“UTEP and NM State have had a longstanding rivalry on the football field and now the I-10 Rivalry Challenge presents fans with the opportunity to get involved,” said UTEP Assistant Athletics Director/Annual Fund Sarah Tuohy.

“We are excited to see UTEP alumni, Miner fans and El Pasoans rally behind this giving challenge and help outraise the Aggies,” she added.

Fans can visit www.I10Rivalry.com to make a donation and participate in the challenge.

The Aggies and Miners will clash on the gridiron at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Sun Bowl. It is the first time the long-standing rivals will play at the Sun Bowl since 2018 because of the pandemic.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets or by calling (915) 747-UTEP.