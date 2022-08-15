EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you are planning to visit Ruidoso for a late summer or fall getaway, you could be impacted by road construction as soon as Monday, Aug. 22.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District Two will perform maintenance surface repair work on Mechem Drive (N.M. Highway 48) in Ruidoso. Weather permitting, the maintenance project is expected to take two months to complete.

The rehabilitation work will occur between mile marker 9 near Alto and mile marker 3 near the intersection of Mechem and Sudderth.

The top layers of the asphalt will be removed, and a new surface will be put in place. Crews will begin work near Alto and proceed to the intersection of Mechem and Sudderth.

The $3.7 million resurfacing work is expected to begin Monday, Aug. 22 with one-lane closures and short delays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

For up-to-date road closure information throughout the state, visit nmroads.com or call 511.