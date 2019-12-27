News crew in Lubbock captures live horrific crash on foggy highway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A KCBD news crew was covering a crash on a foggy highway in Lubbock when their cameras captured another horrific crash.

The incident happened on Highway 84 in Lubbock County, according to KCBD.

A tractor trailer lost control when it appeared a red SUV changed lanes and hit the semi. The semi-truck swerved around the original crash, and flipped into the grass as troopers ran to get out of the way.

A trooper who jumped into the white pickup truck was pinned for a time, officials said.

Another trooper was also hit, but both of them are expected to be okay, according to authorities.

The news photographer also ran for his life. He was not hurt during the collision.

Highway 84 was shut down in both directions while police cleared the scene.

To read KCBD’s full story click here.