EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A missing man was found dead last month in Sierra County and the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating the man’s death as a homicide.

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office says Charles Hacket, 33, was reported missing on Thursday, Dec. 28 to the Truth or Consequences Police Department.

On Saturday, Dec. 30, Hackett’s body was located at a remote location in Sierra County, and the Sheriff’s Office says its investigating Hackett’s death as a homicide.

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Investigator Marin or Investigator Zavala at the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office by dialing (575) 849-9150.