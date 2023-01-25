(Photo provided in a social media post by New Mexico State Police)

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. — Officers with the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) were investigating a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Roosevelt County involving a school bus and a semi-truck.

According to social media post by NMSP, the crash occurred northwest of Portales at the intersection of State Route 236 (Bethel Highway) and South Roosevelt Road T.

NMSP said there were 22 occupants on the school bus. One person was transported with serious injuries. Six others were transported with minor injuries.

“Some students and the driver were transported to the hospital for some stitches and observation,” Portales Municipal Schools Superintendent Johnnie Cain told The Eastern New Mexico News.

Most of the students on the bus were picked up by their parents, Cain said.

The Portales/Roosevelt County Office of Emergency Management asked the public to avoid the area.

