EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the early hours of Wednesday November 9, 2022, the New Mexico State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on New Mexico State Road 128, at around milepost 47, west of Jal.

The initial investigation indicated that a 2019 Ford Pickup truck, driven by Francisco Saenz Hinojos 18, of El Paso, TX, was traveling eastbound on NM 128. For unknown reasons, the Ford crossed into opposing traffic and crashed head-on with a 2014 Volvo commercial vehicle that was traveling westbound on NM 128. The impact caused the Volvo to collide with a 2022 Ford F-250 that was traveling eastbound.

Hinojos suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of Medical Investigator. The 22-year-old driver of the Volvo was transported by Jal EMS to an area hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The driver and two passengers in the 2022 Ford F-250 were not injured.

Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor, and seatbelts appear to have been properly worn by all involved. This crash remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police Uniform Bureau with assistance from the New Mexico State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau.