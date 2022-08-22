EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss is inviting the El Paso and surrounding communities to come out and interact with soldiers and learn about the Army on Friday, Aug. 26 during a Meet Your Army Expo.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Fort Bliss Museum complex, 1735 Marshall Road, near to Freedom Crossing shopping mall.

The expo will feature static displays of a Bradley Fighting Tank, an Abrams Tank and a Patriot air-defense system, military working dog demonstration, other displays, simulators, food trucks and a flyover.

Soldiers from a variety of career fields will also be available to talk to about their Army jobs.