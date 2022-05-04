EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Get ready, Chocoholics: a new exhibition that explores every aspect of your favorite sweet treat is coming to the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science (NMMNHS) this summer.

On June 17, the Museum will open the doors to “Chocolate: The Exhibition,” a traveling exhibit that engages the senses and traces the evolution of chocolate from a small, bitter seed found deep in the rainforest to the continent-spanning delicacy it is today. During the nine-month run of the exhibition, visitors will see expert chocolatiers share their chocolate curiosities, explore the chemistry of chocolate, and cast chocolate fossils.

“Many of us love chocolate, but few know the origins behind the candy. Chocolate: The Exhibition’ offers us a unique opportunity for visitors of all ages to learn about the history of chocolate and its impact on cultures all over the world.” Gary Romero, interim executive director at NMMNHS

Visitors will be able to learn the biology behind cacao – the tropical seed that chocolate is derived from – while standing under a life-sized cacao tree. From there, they’ll have the opportunity to explore how cultures throughout human history have used cacao, viewing replicas of Mayan vessels that would have held a spicy beverage made from the seed, and bartering for seeds at an interactive Aztec marketplace.

For information about tickets, pricing, events and more, visit www.nmnaturalhistory.org.

