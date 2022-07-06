AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of monkeypox cases confirmed in Texas climbed to 20, according to the latest data shared by the federal government.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported eight new cases in the state Wednesday on its map tracking infections nationwide. Only one case has been confirmed in Travis County so far, but Austin Public Health shared Tuesday that five others potentially have monkeypox, too.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported that monkeypox symptoms usually begin with a fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. A rash that looks like pimples or blisters may appear soon after those initial symptoms. The rash typically appears first on someone’s face and spread to other body parts, according to DSHS. Lesions start forming at the same time, too, and they’ll progress from small red bumps to larger pus-filled bumps to scabs before falling off.

According to DSHS, the monkeypox virus can spread when a person comes into contact with an infected animal, person or contaminated materials, like bedding or linens.

The growing case count in Texas has raised people’s concerns about the spread of monkeypox and the potential risks. Dr. Jennifer Shuford, the chief state epidemiologist at DSHS, will join digital anchor Will DuPree at 1 p.m. Wednesday for a live interview on KXAN Live. She’ll answer questions about the case investigations in Texas, the resources the state has to deal with the virus and the availability of the monkeypox vaccine.

