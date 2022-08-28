Marc Sosebee explains the types of guns he uses while dove hunting. (Steffi Lee/Nexstar Media Group)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The migratory and game bird hunting season is set to kick off on Sept. 1 with dove season, the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission announced in a news release.

Because of “an increase in illegal activities along the border and the (Rio Grande) river, hunters are being warned that the entire levee system is at high risk for illegal activities,” the government agency said.

The access point at the Ysleta-Zaragoza International Bridge will remain closed again during the 2022-23 hunting season, and no hunting is allowed along the levee in that part of El Paso County.

Hunting regulations and the USIBWC prohibit hunting where “people could be endangered, such as near homes, businesses, bridges, ports of entry and areas where people are recreating,” the new release stated.

In Texas, all of the authorized bird hunting areas are along the international border, and the three access points are all in Hudspeth County.

In New Mexico, the USIBWC authorizes hunting in three areas, totaling about 18 miles along the Rio Grande in Dona Ana and Sierra counties.

Information about bird hunting is available from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the New Mexico Department of Fish and Game.