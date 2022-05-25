UVALDE, Tx – (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott will hold a press conference following a briefing to provide an update on the state’s coordinated response on the Robb Elementary School shooting.
The news conference was held Wednesday, May 25 in Uvalde.
The Governor was joined by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, Senator John Cornyn, Senator Ted Cruz, Congressman Tony Gonzalez, State Representative Tracy King, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw, Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath, Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez, Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, and other local officials.
