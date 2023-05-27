RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE) — Officials have said there was a shooting in Red River. The incident happened Saturday during Memorial Day Weekend.

According to the Red River Fire Department, multiple victims were shot. As of 6:17 p.m., it’s unknown how many people were shot.

This weekend, the 41st Annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally is being hosted in the town. It’s unknown if the shooting took place during any celebrations.

University of New Mexico Hospital said they are receiving victims from the shooting, but the number of victims has not been released.

Little details are known, but this article will be updated once KRQE learns more.