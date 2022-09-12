AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over just a few years, a Texas hospital sued hundreds of patients for medical debt – a collection practice that is legal but led our team to discover a system some state leaders say needs review.

This project aims to show you what can happen financially when you face medical debt, how you can avoid it and why what we discovered could soon have Texas leaders taking a closer look at the state’s debt collection system.

