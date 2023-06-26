EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – El Paso County commissioners on Monday approved a $2.7 million contract for a private company to provide local transportation to migrants released from immigration custody.

The contract with Aegis Defense Services runs from July 1 through Dec. 31 and contemplates the transport of up to 300 migrants a day to and from detention centers, shelters, the airport and bus stations. It also leaves the door open for the transportation of up to 800 migrants a day from U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing facilities to the county’s Migrant Support Services Center at 4121 Montana Ave.

The commission approved the contract despite a recent major drop in migrant apprehensions and releases in El Paso County in the past few weeks. Migrant encounters in the El Paso Sector have gone down from a daily average of 1,522 in early May to 673 last week, according to the City of El Paso’s migrant dashboard, which receives data from CBP. No migrants have been released onto El Paso streets in months.

City of El Paso migrant dashboard. (graphic courtesy City of El Paso)

The contract does state that both parties understand the transportation will depend on the demand for the service.

The action formalizes the outcome of a May 15 bidding process that Aegis won, said Irene G. Valenzuela, executive director of the county’s Community Services Department.

The company agrees to hire experienced drivers who pass a background check and to provide up to eight Americans with Disabilities Act compliant shuttles to and from the sites mentioned above. It also commits to meet with county officials at least monthly to go over processes, issues or adjustments to service based on demand and other factors.

El Paso County’s Migrant Support Services Center (Border Report photo)

Valenzuela said Aegis would also be transporting migrants who come into the U.S. through the CBP One app from the (Paso del Norte) port of entry to the county migrant travel facility.

The company, also known as GardaWorld Federal Services, stands to make up to $2,716,296.80 under the contract. The funding is available from a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reimbursements account.

County commissioners approved the contract without discussion.