Texas Walmart employees receive third cash bonus for working through pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Walmart has announced that hourly associates in Texas have received another special cash bonus on their paychecks.

Officials said the bonus awards $300 to full-time hourly associates and drivers, $150 to part-time hourly and temporary associates, and $400 to assistant managers.

According to the company, this is the third bonus Walmart has given to its employees in less than three months.

Walmart officials said in order for employees to have qualified for the latest bonus, they had to be employed by the company as of June 5.

In total, Walmart handed out $40.5 million in bonuses throughout Texas. Nationwide, Walmart said it has invested $1 billion in two special cash bonuses, an early quarterly bonus payout, and other initiatives.

Walmart said it’ll continue to look for ways to reward and recognize its associates while staying focused on keeping their employee’s well-being safe.