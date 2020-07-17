TEA says school districts can extend virtual learning period, shares new guidance for teachers

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas Education Agency released new guidance for school districts across the state, which includes allowing schools to extend the transition period of remote learning by an additional four weeks.

Originally, the agency allowed schools a three-week remote learning transition period. Now, that transition period has been extended to four weeks, and can be extended by an additional four weeks by vote of the school board.

Additionally, the guidance offers advice for districts to ensure staff stays safe:

“This could include allowing those staff, including teachers, who may fulfill their work duties remotely to do so. It could include modification of schedules to ensure, where feasible, that staff members, including teachers, interact with smaller and/or more consistent cohorts of individuals to further mitigate risk. In addition, teachers and staff who are in high risk categories may be entitled to paid leave under the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) in addition to leave already accrued.” Texas Education Agency

Schools that offer remote learning must still offer in-person learning for any students without internet access at home.

To aid with access, Gov. Greg Abbott announced $200 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding to the TEA for the purchase of eLearning devices and home internet solutions.

With that funding, the TEA will be able to purchase and distribute devices, hotspots, routers and more based on specific needs identified by local school districts.

“As school districts delay the start of in-person instruction for the 2020-2021 school year due to COVID-19, it is essential that we work to provide Texas students with the devices they need to connect and communicate online for classroom instruction,” Gov. Abbott said in a statement.

Stay with KXAN for more updates throughout the day.