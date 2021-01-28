Wait What?—SpaceX might launch Starship on Thursday afternoon in spite of cancelation

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—SpaceX is loading its Starship SN9 prototype on Thursday afternoon. We might see a launch after all.

Space X announced around 11 a.m. the launch was cancelled due to the Federal Aviation Administration.

It is not clear why the FAA called off the attempt, as engineers and technicians were seen preparing for the launch. Boca Chica residents were also evacuated.

After the FAA said Thursday’s launch was canceled, SpaceX founder Elon Musk replied with an unhappy tweet.

According to SpaceX, the goal is to fly the prototype to about 12.5km, and reorient the Starship so that it makes a vertical landing.

SpaceX issued evacuation notices to Boca Chica residents at 8 a.m. The launch was set for Monday Jan. 25 but was postponed.

In December, the last Starship prototype, made a fiery landing. The Starship was running all three raptor engines to reach a height of more than 41,000 feet.

The craft did a belly flop maneuver and then corrected itself. The prototype came in for a landing at an angle before exploding.

Credit: NASASpaceflight