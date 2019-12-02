Small plane crashes near San Antonio International Airport

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTSM) – Three people were killed after a small plane crashed in San Antonio Sunday night, according to WOAI-TV in San Antonio.

Officials said the single-engine airplane had taken off from Sugar Land airport and was headed for Boerne, Texas.

Investigators said the plane began to experience engine trouble and that the plane was being diverted to San Antonio International Airport.

It went down about a mile away in a commercial area, officials said.

According to authorities, two men and a woman were killed in the wreck.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation.