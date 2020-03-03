San Antonio leaders take precaution following coronavirus scare

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTSM) – The route taken by a woman who tested positive for the coronavirus after she was released in San Antonio, Texas has been revealed.

At first, the quarantined patient was dropped off at a Holiday Inn Express at around 3 p.m.

She then went to the North Star Mall two hours later, visiting three different stores and the food court before returning to her hotel room at around 7 p.m.

Officials said the coronavirus patient did not have close contact with anyone at the mall and was sent back to the Texas Center for Infectious Disease at around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The released patient was one of the numerous people sent to the Lackland Air Force Base for quarantine all of whom were passengers of the Diamond Princess Cruise ship.

The Mayor of San Antonio said the Centers for Disease Control dropped the ball.

“Certainly there have been balls dropped, and that’s what we’re trying to work on to make sure that we at the local level are doing what’s necessary for that event to protect the public,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

The incident forced the mall to close for 24 hours in order to be cleaned.

A total of 120 ex-passengers of the Diamond Princess Cruise ship were evacuated to San Antonio without the city’s knowledge.