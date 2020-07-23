Reward offered for help in identifying suspects involved in Capitol protests

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public’s help in finding 10 people who were allegedly involved in crimes during protests that led to rioting at the Texas State Capitol on May 30, 2020.

Officials said that the 10 unidentified individuals are wanted on misdemeanor and/or felony charges, including riot, criminal mischief (vandalism), assault on a public servant, attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer and interfering with public duties.

According to Texas DPS, the images were gathered by DPS Special Agents and Crime Analysts during a lengthy investigation.

Through this investigation, DPS said it has already arrested seven individuals on felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with a variety of crimes that occurred during the protests.

The Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of any of these 10 individuals who are charged with a felony, or up to $500 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of any individual charged with a misdemeanor.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of two methods: