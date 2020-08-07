Police: Murder suspect tried to blame others for death of Ft. Hood soldier

FORT HOOD, TX (KWKT) – The man accused of killing Fort Hood Pfc. Brandon Scoot Rosecrans tried to blame someone else for the murder, according to a newly released arrest affidavit.

Pfc. Rosecrans

Brandon Michael Olivares

Police found the 27-year-old’s body on May 18th. Officers found his vehicle on fire a few blocks away.

Brandon Michael Olivares was charged with the soldier’s murder Wednesday

In the arrest affidavit, detectives say Olivares first claimed another person, Jai Smith, killed Rosecrans while they were driving back from San Antonio where they had bought illegal drugs.

Investigators say they obtained the phone records for all three men to check that story. They say Smith’s phones never left Killeen that night.

They also say Smith’s girlfriend confirmed he did not leave San Antonio that night. She also told detectives that Olivares claimed he shot and killed Rosecrans for trying to rape his girlfriend.

Olivares is in the Bell County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. He was already in jail when he was charged with murder.

You can read the entire arrest affidavit here: