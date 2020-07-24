Over a ton of marijuana seized in several attempts of smuggling

MARFA, Texas (KTSM) – Border Patrol agents seized more than 2,000 pounds of marijuana this week at Van Horn and Marfa stations in Texas.

According to the release, agents at Van Horn station prevented three separate smuggling attempts of marijuana on Monday, July 20.

The agents seized more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana and arrested five people in connection with the seizures.

Four citizens of Mexico and one citizen of Honduras that were taken into custody were illegaly entering the U.S.

On Wednesday, July 22 agents from Marfa station discovered about 1,600 pounds of marijuana at a checkpoint on Highway 67.

The drugs were hidden in a pop-up trailer of a driver that falsely claimed he was a U.S. citizen.

The driver was identified as a citizen of Mexico and was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“The great work done by the agents involved in these seizures prevented a significant amount of dangerous drugs from entering our country and contributing to criminal activity far beyond the border,” said Big Bend Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem. “These cases are great examples of the diligent and excellent work done by Border Patrol Agents every day.”