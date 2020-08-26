LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Laura zeroes in on the Gulf Coast

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Gulf Coast is preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Laura, which is expected to make landfall Wednesday as possibly a Category 3 hurricane — and evacuations have already begun.

KXAN will continue updating this story as the storm approaches. You can find useful links and resources below.

5:40 p.m. Tuesday

The first buses of evacuees have begun arriving at the Circuit of the Americas, southeast of Austin, which will serve as a reception/processing center to direct evacuees to hotels/motels. The first bus to arrive has already departed for shelter.

Earlier Tuesday

