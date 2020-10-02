Lawsuit filed against Gov. Greg Abbott for limiting ballot drop off locations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A lawsuit has been filed against Gov. Greg Abbott and county election officials in Texas after the governor issued a proclamation that limits each county to one ballot drop-off location.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas by the Texas League of United Latin American Citizens, National League of United Latin American Citizens, League of Women Voters of Texas, and two voters.

“For Texas’ absentee voters—including those who had already requested or received their absentee ballot with the expectation that they would be able to use one of many drop-off locations offered by their county—the effect of the October 1 order is to unreasonably burden their ability to vote,” the lawsuit reads. “They will have to travel further distances, face longer waits, and risk exposure to COVID-19, in order to use the single ballot return location in their county.”

Abbott announced the proclamation on Thursday in order to “maintain the integrity of our elections.” Earlier that day, the Travis County Clerk’s Office had opened four drop-off locations, while the Harris County Clerk’s Office planned to open 12 locations.

For Friday, the drop-off location at 5501 Airport Boulevard will be the only location open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to voters looking to personally deliver their ballots, the office said.

Republican Party of Texas Chairman Allan West called Abbott’s proclamation “very important,” while West and other state Republicans are suing Abbott to stop his extension of early voting.