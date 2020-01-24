Health officials investigating Coronavirus in a Texas A&M student

(NBC) – Health officials in Texas are investigating a suspected case of the Coronavirus in a Texas A&M student.

Officials at the Brazos County Health Department were contacted by a local hospital after treating a patient who was quickly identified as having the Coronavirus.

Officials said staff were aware of public health guidance on the Coronavirus and quickly recognized that the patient met the criteria for testing.

The patient is being kept isolated at home with mild symptoms, while the precautionary testing is done, officials said.

“This patient did travel to the area of concern in China within the last 14 days and thankfully had mild upper respiratory symptoms and he was improving,” said Dr. Eric Wilke, Brazos County Health Authority. “I believe the time the patient presented at the emergency department it was more out of concern.”

Texas A&M continues to work with its Student Health Services and the Brazos County Health District.

Officials have described the immediate health risk to the campus community as low.