Governor Abbott extends statewide COVID-19 disaster declaration

File Photo: Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks on Aug. 4, 2020 at the largest Texas Division of Emergency Management warehouse, located in San Antonio, where personal protective equipment is taken in and distributed to Texas communities. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday issued a proclamation extending his Disaster Declaration for all Texas counties in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally issued on March 13, the declaration provides the state a variety of resources to effectively serve Texans as the Lone Star State continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Renewing this Disaster Declaration helps ensure that we have the resources and strategies in place to help communities across Texas respond to COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “I urge Texans to take precautionary steps to protect their health by wearing a mask, social distancing and sanitizing their hands. Working together, we will slow the spread and keep our communities safe.”

To view the proclamation in full, visit https://gov.texas.gov/uploads/files/press/DISASTER_renewing_covid19_disaster_proclamation_IMAGE_09-07-2020.pdf.