Governor Abbott extends statewide COVID-19 disaster declaration

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday issued a proclamation extending his Disaster Declaration for all Texas counties in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Originally issued on March 13, the declaration provides the state a variety of resources to effectively serve Texans as the Lone Star State continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“Renewing this Disaster Declaration helps ensure that we have the resources and strategies in place to help communities across Texas respond to COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “I urge Texans to take precautionary steps to protect their health by wearing a mask, social distancing and sanitizing their hands. Working together, we will slow the spread and keep our communities safe.”
To view the proclamation in full, visit https://gov.texas.gov/uploads/files/press/DISASTER_renewing_covid19_disaster_proclamation_IMAGE_09-07-2020.pdf.