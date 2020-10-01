Governor Abbott adds restriction and requirement for poll watchers related to in-person delivery of mail-in ballots

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday announced a new restriction on voters who deliver ballots in person.

Specifically, mail ballots that are delivered in-person by voters (who are eligible to vote by mail) must be delivered to a single early-voting clerk’s office location.

The location will be publicly designated by a county’s early voting clerk.

The governor’s proclamation also requires early voting clerks to allow poll watchers to observe activity related to the in-person delivery of a marked mail ballot.

The following is a statement from Governor Abbott:

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation enhancing ballot security protocols for the in-person delivery of marked mail ballots for the November 3rd Election. Under this proclamation, beginning on October 2, 2020, mail ballots that are delivered in person by voters who are eligible to vote by mail must be delivered to a single early voting clerk’s office location as publicly designated by a county’s early voting clerk. The proclamation also requires early voting clerks to allow poll watchers to observe any activity conducted at the early voting clerk’s office location related to the in-person delivery of a marked mail ballot. This proclamation amends a July 27th proclamation that extended the period in which marked mail-in ballots may be delivered in person.

“The State of Texas has a duty to voters to maintain the integrity of our elections,” said Governor Abbott. “As we work to preserve Texans’ ability to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic, we must take extra care to strengthen ballot security protocols throughout the state. These enhanced security protocols will ensure greater transparency and will help stop attempts at illegal voting.”

