Gov. Abbott announces legislative proposals beefing up penalties aimed at rioters

DALLAS (Nexstar) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced proposed measures Thursday aimed to stop those who riot or otherwise attempt to assault law enforcement during protests.

The governor, along with Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, made the announcement during a press conference held at the Dallas Police Association.

Gov. Abbott announced six pieces of proposed legislation that would beef up penalties when charging people with crimes committed during a riot.

“The Constitution guarantees the right to assemble peaceably — peaceably is the word used in the Constitution — it does not provide the right to riot,” Gov. Abbott said. “Texas will always defend the First Amendment right to peaceful protest, but Texas is not going to tolerate violence, vandalism or rioting.”

The proposed penalties associated with riot-based crimes are:

Causing injury or destroying property during a riot is a felony and will result in jail time

Hitting or otherwise striking an officer carries a minimum six-month jail sentence

Using lasers to target officers will result in jail time

Blocking hospital entrances and exits during a riot will result in jail time

Using fireworks during a riot will result in jail time

Aiding and abetting a riot, like providing financial or organizational support even if not at the riot itself, will be a felony and carry a potential jail sentence

This is not the first legislative proposal related to public safety. In August, Gov. Abbott proposed any Texas cities that defund the police will have their ability to increase property taxes frozen.

Earlier this month, Abbott announced another measure to discourage cities from defunding the police, although he would not give a specific definition of what “defunding” means to him.

He said any cities that attempt to defund police, “will forever lose their annexation powers, & any areas and any residents that have ever been annexed by that city in the past will have the power to dis-annex them from the city.”

Manny Garcia, the Texas Democratic Party executive director, called that move a “political stunt.”