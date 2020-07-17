Family of Vanessa Guillen hold memorial service outside Fort Hood

(NBC) – Slain soldier Vanessa Guillen was remembered on Friday at Fort Hood.

A memorial service was held on July 17 followed by the family visiting a mural and tribute outside the base in Killeen, Texas.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division said she was killed.

Guillen went missing from Fort Hood in April and her remains were later found on June 30 near the Leon River in Bell County.

“This is a human issue because this could happen to anyone,” said Lupe Guillen the sister of Vanessa Guillen. “Doesn’t matter who, what, where you are. This could happen to anyone, it could happen to any woman, it could also happen to male soldiers.”

According to an affidavit, Aaron Robinson beat her to death with a hammer.

The family continues to seek justice and for the #IAMVANESSA bill to pass. The bill was set to be introduced to Congress on July 30.

The family will meet with President Donald Trump on July 29.

“Action speaks louder than words, so if you want to take action, take action and demand a congressional investigation as well,” Lupe said.