El Paso agencies travel hundreds of miles to help Texas communities ahead of Hurricane Laura

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 2:40 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Laura strengthened Wednesday into “an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” The National Hurricane Center said. Laura is expected to strike Wednesday night into Thursday morning along the Louisiana-Texas border. (NOAA via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A few organizations out of El Paso have traveled hundreds of miles away to parts of Texas where Hurricane Laura, which has strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane, is expected to make an impact.

Revive Mobile Health, Elite Medical Transport, and Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Region 9 are in Beaumont, Texas to prepare to help out anyone during the storm.

The storm’s power is raising fears of a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters say would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities on the Texas and Louisiana coast.

Authorities implored coastal residents to evacuate and worried that not enough had fled.

The storm grew nearly 70% in power in just 24 hours to reach Category 3 status, and it continued to draw energy from the warm Gulf of Mexico waters. Laura was on track to arrive late Wednesday or early Thursday as the most powerful hurricane to strike the U.S. so far this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.