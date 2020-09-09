Child’s comment about fishy smell leads to argument, shots fired at Texas apartment, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 10-year-old’s comment that a woman “smelled like fish” started an argument that escalated into shots being fired at a north Austin apartment complex just before midnight Saturday, according to police.

Austin police say the child made the comment to a woman walking by a Galewood Garden apartment. She began to scold him and a woman he was with, according to an affidavit. Another woman came out and joined an argument that followed.

The woman offended by the comment and a man began walking to their car when the child’s father came out and confronted them.

The man who was walking to the car, later identified as 25-year-old Carlos Edwardo Lopez-Dubon, is accused of threatening to shoot the father if he didn’t back off and then of firing shots at the man’s feet and hitting the pavement, according to an affidavit.

The woman tried to hold the man’s arms back to keep him from shooting again, the affidavit said, and she also grabbed one of the shell casings from the ground before they drove off.

A witness followed the car out of the complex after first trying to block the suspect’s car into its space. According to an affidavit, Lopez-Dubon is accused of sticking a gun out the window as he was driving and firing at the man who was following him.

Lopez-Dubon faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and as of Monday, was in custody in the Travis County Jail.

The woman, 20-year-old Amanda Lee Garcia, faces a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence because she allegedly picked up a shell casing from the ground, according to the affidavit. She is no longer in custody.