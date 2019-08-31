At least 5 dead, several others injured in Odessa-Midland shooting

ODESSA, Texas – UPDATE: At least five people are dead and more than a dozen others were injured by a shooter in the Odessa-Midland area, a police spokesman confirms.

Police say a Midland police officer, an Odessa police officer, and a Texas DPS trooper were all injured.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, has been shot and killed.

No confirmation yet of a second shooter.

UPDATE: An active shooter has been shot and killed in Odessa, the Midland Police Department announced at about 4:30 p.m.

The department says there is no active shooter at this time. Agencies are continuing to investigate reports of other possible suspects.

Midland Police tell KTSM’s affiliate in Odessa says three officers are down.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement:

“The First Lady and I are heartbroken over this senseless and cowardly attack, and we offer our unwavering support to the victims, their families, and all the people of Midland and Odessa,” said Governor Abbott. “The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are working closely with local law enforcement to provide resources as needed and deliver justice for this heinous attack. I thank the first responders who have acted swiftly and admirably under pressure, and I want to remind all Texans that we will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence. We will unite, as Texans always do, to respond to this tragedy.”

UPDATE: NBC News reports at least one person was killed and several others were injured in an active shooter incident in the Midland-Odessa area, according to a city spokesperson.

EARLIER: The Odessa Police Department is warning residents of an active shooter, possibly two, in the city and says “there are multiple gunshot victims.”

According to an OPD Facebook post, “A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people. At this time there are multiple gunshot victims.”

According to the Midland Police Department, the two vehicles in question are a gold/white small Toyota truck and a hijacked USPS postal van.

Officials said in a post on Facebook Sunday that they believed one suspect was believed to be at Cinergy, a movie theater with other arcade type games, and the other was driving on Loop 250 in Midland.

Authorities residents to stay off the streets and use extreme caution. According to NBC News, The University of Texas of the Permian Basin told students, staff and faculty to shelter in place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.