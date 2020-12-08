LIVE: Abbott among governors discussing COVID-19 at the White House vaccine summit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott will be among a panel of four governors discussing COVID-19 vaccine distribution as part of a White House’s summit Tuesday.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar will moderate the panel, starting at 3 p.m. CT. The governors plan to discuss “the development, regulation, delivery and administration of COVID-19 vaccines across the country,” according to a release.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Louisiana Gov. John Bell Edwards and Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis will also join the discussion.

Last week, Abbott estimated the first vaccines for COVID-19 would arrive in Texas starting Dec. 14. While the top vaccine candidates have not yet been approved in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as soon as this week.

Abbott said Texas is expecting to get 1.4 million doses of the vaccine in the first round of distribution, and plans to distribute them first to healthcare and frontline workers, as well as those at greater risk if they get the virus.