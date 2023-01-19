EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas legislative session has already begun but local state leaders are already focusing on issues that would benefit the Borderland. Leaders like Senator Cesar Blanco and Representative Lina Ortega said they will be focusing on the rising of property taxes and access to higher education.

Currently, Texas has over $50 billion in surplus funds that could be used for this session. Representative Ortega wants to use those funds to generate the Non-Permanent University Fund to benefit those seeking to earn a degree.

“All of these students need to have lower tuition all of these students need to have scholarship and resources available and financial aid to have the opportunity to obtain a degree.” said Ortega.

While Senator Blanco also wants to focus on education, he also wants to make sure that struggling families are able to pay for their necessities despite the rising cost of property taxes. He is looking into widening the broadband that would help create economic opportunities in the El Paso community.

El Paso leaders and business owners will also be making the trip to Austin on Feb.14th for 915 Day. They will be speaking about the issues they feel are important to the Borderland and what they want to see done from the capital.

However, Senator Blanco would someday like to see those legislators visit El Paso so they can witness firsthand what the city has to offer.

“We invite legislators to El Paso that we have a one-to-two-day conference discussing issues that are important to our communities like our ports of entry and our public schools and our institutions of higher education.” said Blanco.

