EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two state agents were attacked with gunshots by several suspects, Juarez police said.

According to a release, the suspects were driving in two different vehicles.

Police say the agents were patrolling on the Viaducto Diaz Ordaz in North Juarez when they were attacked.

The victims were one male and one female, and both were transported to the hospital with injuries.

No further information is known at the time.