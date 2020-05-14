Starting May 18, El Paso landlords can issue eviction notices, but some say they still won’t

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On May 18, El Paso landlords can start issuing eviction notices if you have not paid your rent.

The Texas Supreme Court had suspended the deadline for residential evictions until May 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, some El Paso apartment owners say if you still can’t pay the best thing you can do is talk to your landlord.

“Basically there’s no way that I would be able to pay the first (of the month) cause that’s when it was normally due,” said Priscilla Leiva, an El Paso renter.

Leiva lost her job a month ago due to COVID-19. She says her landlord worked with her and she will now make her payments at the end of the month.

​”I talked to my landlord and basically she said ‘just pay any day of the month it doesn’t matter,'” said Leiva.

El Paso apartment owner and member of the El Paso Apartment Association ,Freddy Klayel Avalos, says he has been working with tenants and has decided to extend the date for evictions past May 18.

“I will defiantly not evict anyone may 18th I think I will give myself and everyone else a deadline of June 1 to catch up,” said Klayel Avalos.

He added some of his tenants still haven’t been able to go back to work.

“I have one person who just paid last months rent a few days ago and I’m going to wait for him because I understand that he’s going through a difficult time. He works at a gym and gyms are closed so there is absolutely no way he has an income,” said Klayel Avalos.

According to the Texas Apartment Association, renters will still owe any amounts due that were not paid during this time. However, the TAA has encouraged property owners to set up payment plans for people impacted by COVID-19.

“I asked the landlord to see what I could do, I showed her that I didn’t have income coming in. So if you have paperwork and good evidence … just go ahead and talk to them and see what you can do,” said Leiva.

However, apartment owner Klayel Avalos says if you can still pay your rent, you should.

“People have to be conscious of the fact that landlords still have expenses, insurances, mortgages. They’re just like you and we need that money to make our ends meet,” said Klayel Avalos.