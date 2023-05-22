INDIANAPOLIS — The field is set for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Alex Palou captured the pole with a record-setting run, posting the fastest pole speed in race history Sunday. He averaged 234.21 mph during the Firestone Fast Six session.

It’s the first Indy 500 pole of Palou’s career and the third straight pole captured by Chip Ganassi Racing, which became the first team to win three straight Indy poles since Team Penske won four in a row from 1988 through 1991.

Speed was the theme for the weekend. This year’s Indianapolis 500 field is the fastest in the race’s storied history, with the 33 cars averaging 232.184 mph, speeding past last year’s record of 231.023 mph.

This year’s Indy 500 field includes nine former winners: Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002, 2009, 2021); Scott Dixon (2008); Tony Kanaan (2013); Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014); Alexander Rossi (2016); Takuma Sato (2017, 2020); Will Power (2018); Simon Pagenaud (2019); and Marcus Ericsson (2022).

Three of those former winners–Rossi, Sato and Kanaan–all qualified in Row 3. Castroneves is seeking what would be a record-breaking fifth win, a feat no driver has ever accomplished in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Four rookies qualified for the race this year: Benjamin Pederson (11th), Agustin Canapino (27th), R.C. Enerson (29th) and Sting Ray Robb (32nd).

The race is set for Sunday, May 28.

2023 Indianapolis 500 Field