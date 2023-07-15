EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Star on the Mountain has been vandalized again, the El Paso Chamber reported.

The latest incident of vandalism happened on Thursday, July 13, and the iconic Star on the Mountain will be down until further notice, according to a press release sent out by the organization that oversees program.

The damage caused this time surpasses the damage announced on June 30, in a previous incident of vandalism, the El Paso Chamber said.

The organization is urging the community to come forward with information related to either vandalism incident in the last two weeks.

The organization says they have begun speaking to relevant parties about constructing improved security for the Star on the Mountain following the June 30 incident.

“The El Paso Chamber takes these acts of vandalism against our local landmark very seriously and hopes to construct improved security measures quickly. Unfortunately, we recognize that vandals will always find a way – that is why collective support from the community and El Paso Police Department is vital,” read the press release sent by the organization.

If anyone in the El Paso community has any information on the perpetrators, please contact the El Paso Police Department directly at (915) 832-4400.

The El Paso Chamber is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

The organization will keep the public informed about when the Star will be back up.