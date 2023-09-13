EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Star on the Mountain will be going dark for renovations this week, the El Paso Chamber said in a press release on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The El Paso Chamber says renovations will be “extensive and revolve around modernizing the

landmark by investing in more energy efficient and technologically advanced infrastructure.”

The renovation project is a major investment by the El Paso Chamber and is not taxpayer funded.

The Chamber says the renovations are for El Paso residents and visitors to enjoy the Star on the Mountain for years to come.

The Chamber will be holding a press conference on Monday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m. at the El Paso Chamber office to discuss the renovation timeline and will also be answering questions regarding the star’s modernization.

The Chamber says it would like to remind the community the Star on the Mountain is located on private property and is under constant surveillance by the El Paso Police Department. “Trespassers will be apprehended and prosecuted.” the Chamber said in a press release.

“The Star on the Mountain is part of what makes El Paso beautiful,” said Andrea Hutchins, President and CEO of the El Paso Chamber. “We are proud to manage the Star on the Franklin Mountain, a symbol that represents our home and our people, and believe this investment reflects the pride we all share in preserving our unique assets in the region. We look forward to sharing more with the community soon, but most importantly, we look forward to keeping our star safe and shining bright.”

-El Paso Chamber