EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s iconic Star on the Mountain will be back shining over the city starting, Monday, March 6, the Greater El Paso Chamber announced.

The Star had been damaged and shut down for a week after last Sunday’s wind storm knocked out power to thousands and kicked up damage throughout the Borderland.

The Chamber, which oversees the Star on the Mountain program, said maintenance crews have finished their repair work.