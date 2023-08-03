EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Chamber will be honoring the Aug. 3 victims by flashing the Star on the Mountain 23 times on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 8 p.m.

“The El Paso Chamber joins many in the community as we mark the anniversary of one of the darkest days in El Paso history. The senseless act of violence that occurred on August 3rd, 2019 against our home left our city with deep scars, but we have learned to lean on each other, and have found solace in each other’s company. Together we have learned that we are stronger together and will always remain El Paso Strong. We are proud of who we are, our culture, and our way of living.”

-El Paso Chamber